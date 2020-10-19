Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Cut by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

