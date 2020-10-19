Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

