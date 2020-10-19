Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after buying an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after buying an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.16 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

