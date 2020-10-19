Manchester Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $4,603,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 86,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,802.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

