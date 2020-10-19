Asio Capital LLC Purchases 12,102 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 905.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $129.14. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

