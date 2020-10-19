Darwin Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 267.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Facebook by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after buying an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Facebook by 134.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 205,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2,875.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after purchasing an additional 591,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

FB opened at $265.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.17. The company has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

