Arden Trust Co Has $1.79 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.