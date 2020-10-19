First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

