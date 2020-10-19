Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.4% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 71,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

