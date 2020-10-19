Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

