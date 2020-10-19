Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.14. The stock has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

