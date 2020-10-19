iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,059.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $348.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.