Oldfather Financial Services LLC Acquires 252 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $348.45 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day moving average of $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

