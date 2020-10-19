Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

WMT opened at $144.71 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

