Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

