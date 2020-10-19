Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

V opened at $200.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.62. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.