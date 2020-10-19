Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $144.71 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

