Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,207.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

