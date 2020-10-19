First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,636 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.14. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.