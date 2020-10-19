First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes $2.19 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

