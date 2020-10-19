Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Riverview Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.5% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

MRK stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

