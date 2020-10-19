Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $4,603,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.3% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 86,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,802.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
