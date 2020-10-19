Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $4,603,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.3% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 86,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,802.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

