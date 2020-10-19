Riverview Trust Co Has $138,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.14. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

