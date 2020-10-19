Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

