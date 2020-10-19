Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 977 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

