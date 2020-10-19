Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 15,842 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,842 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $219.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average of $196.06. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

