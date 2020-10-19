Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 252 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

