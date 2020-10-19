BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $31.30 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,816 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.06. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

