Somerset Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 17.0% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 34,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.06. The company has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.