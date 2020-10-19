Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

