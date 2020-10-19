Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Clorox by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clorox by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after acquiring an additional 364,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,265,000 after acquiring an additional 318,639 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Clorox by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $214.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.63 and a 200 day moving average of $210.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

