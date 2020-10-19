Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Clorox by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clorox by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after acquiring an additional 364,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,265,000 after acquiring an additional 318,639 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Clorox by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $214.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.63 and a 200 day moving average of $210.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Clorox Co Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP
Clorox Co Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC
Walmart Inc. Holdings Raised by Arden Trust Co
Walmart Inc. Holdings Raised by Arden Trust Co
Riverview Trust Co Sells 800 Shares of Intel Co.
Riverview Trust Co Sells 800 Shares of Intel Co.
Intel Co. Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co
Intel Co. Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report