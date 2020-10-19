Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 126.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,207.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.