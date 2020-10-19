Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

