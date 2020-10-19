Riverview Trust Co Sells 800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Intel by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intel by 802.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $54.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

