Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 179,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

