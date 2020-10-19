Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Position Boosted by Atlas Brown Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Position Boosted by Atlas Brown Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.
Darwin Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Darwin Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc.
Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Position Reduced by Mission Wealth Management LP
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Position Reduced by Mission Wealth Management LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report