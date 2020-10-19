Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.