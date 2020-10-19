Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,207.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,802.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

