Darwin Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

