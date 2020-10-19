Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

