Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

