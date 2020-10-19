Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 34,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

