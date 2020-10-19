Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 27.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

