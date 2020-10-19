Asio Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.9% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

V stock opened at $200.26 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

