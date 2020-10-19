Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $240,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $4,229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,433.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.