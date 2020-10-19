Diversified Trust Co Makes New $290,000 Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $214.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.76. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc.
Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Makes New $290,000 Investment in Clorox Co
Diversified Trust Co Makes New $290,000 Investment in Clorox Co
Alphabet Inc. Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co
Alphabet Inc. Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co
Eaton Co. PLC Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co
Eaton Co. PLC Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co
Visa Inc Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC
Visa Inc Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC
Boston Properties, Inc. Stake Reduced by Arden Trust Co
Boston Properties, Inc. Stake Reduced by Arden Trust Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report