Diversified Trust Co Makes New $290,000 Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $214.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.76. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

