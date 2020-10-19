Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,519.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,433.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

