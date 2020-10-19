Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 52,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $111.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

