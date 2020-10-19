Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

V opened at $200.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

