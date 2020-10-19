Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Reduced by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.47.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

